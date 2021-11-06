This Multi Million Dollar Upstate Home has Basketball Court, Gym and Secret Passageway
They say money doesn't buy happiness and I would agree. Money can however, if you have enough of it, buy you the home of your dreams. Where would you live? What would you have in your home?
How about a home, right here in New York, with 86 acres outside and nearly 17,000 square feet inside? That sounds amazing right? Here is a home at 48 Haights Cross Road in Chappaqua.
Get our free mobile app
Here is some of what you will find inside and some of what is there but you might not realize it. Something like a secret passage within the home. Here's what else you are about to see:
- Two story mahogany library
- Billiard parlor
- Media room
- Indoor basketball court
- Gymnasium
- Wine cellar
- Sauna
- Chef's kitchen
- Master wing with it's own secret passage
This House Has a Secret Passage
Upstate New York in New Castle
The Narrowest Apartment in New York
75 1/2 Bedford Street
Time to Board the TWA Hotel
This is the only on-site hotel at JFK Airport, Queens New York