This Multi Million Dollar Upstate Home has Basketball Court, Gym and Secret Passageway

They say money doesn't buy happiness and I would agree. Money can however, if you have enough of it, buy you the home of your dreams. Where would you live? What would you have in your home?

How about a home, right here in New York, with 86 acres outside and nearly 17,000 square feet inside? That sounds amazing right? Here is a home at 48 Haights Cross Road in Chappaqua.

Get our free mobile app

Here is some of what you will find inside and some of what is there but you might not realize it. Something like a secret passage within the home. Here's what else you are about to see:

Two story mahogany library

Billiard parlor

Media room

Indoor basketball court

Gymnasium

Wine cellar

Sauna

Chef's kitchen

Master wing with it's own secret passage

This House Has a Secret Passage Upstate New York in New Castle

The Narrowest Apartment in New York 75 1/2 Bedford Street