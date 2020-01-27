Three Juveniles Arrested After Crashing Stolen Vehicle

Three juveniles are facing charges after a traffic pursuit and crash in a stolen vehicle.

State Police say troopers saw a car speeding on the Thruway and after pulling the vehicle over, the driver sped off.

They say the driver lost control of the car near Thruway exit 35, hit a guiderail and overturned.

All three occupants fled on foot and were taken into custody a short time later.

Two passengers in the vehicle, a 17-year old girl and 15-year old girl from Utica are charged with criminal possession of stolen property.

The driver, a 16-year old from Syracuse, was charged with criminal possession of stolen property and fleeing from a police officer.

The car was reported stolen from Utica.