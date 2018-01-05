Tim Reed Named Interim Director Of United Way

A familiar face has been named interim Executive Director of the United Way of the Valley and Greater Utica Area.

Tim Reed will serve as Executive Director while the United Way board continues a search to permanently fill the position.

Reed stepped down last year after ten years as President of the Boilermaker Road Race.

Reed said, “It’s an honor to, once again, get a chance to serve with United Way of the Valley and Greater Utica Area. I look forward to working with the organization as it continues to support our community.”