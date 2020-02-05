Keeler Show Notes for Wednesday, February 5th, 2020

Wednesday, February 5th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- The Iowa Caucus results continue to slowly come out and the whole situation has some questioning if Iowa should continue to be the first stop for Presidential candidates. Tonya J. Powers (FNR) delivers a report on the latest and who's leading the pack.

- Two Utica men were found guilty on drug trafficking charges Tuesday. Frank Policelli is the attorney who defended one of them in Federal Court. He's talks about the verdict and takes issue with the way prosecutors are claiming victory on conviction for a much lesser charge, he says.

7 AM Hour

- State of the Union last night, Impeachment acquittal vote tonight and Trump job approval. These are all topics that John Zogby speaks with us about. He also talks about knowing Rush and his polling information was mentioned on Hannity last night.

- Greg Morton is one of our favorite comedians and he joins us this morning to help debut the latest 'Real Men Get Tested' Cancer screening awareness campaign commercial. Tim Reed joins us in studio as well.

8 AM Hour

- Both the Utica Comets and UCFC are having great seasons. Where do they both stand right now in the standings and what does Joe Roberts thing the remainder of both seasons will hold?

- There is so much to talk about making news in Washington D.C. That is why we speak with CNN Washington Correspondent Ryan Nobles to get us caught up on the latest.