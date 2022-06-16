This is How CNY Farm Kids Celebrate Last Day of School

When you live in Central New York farm country and it's the last day of school, you drive your tractor.

Dalton Scoville and his buddy Gianni Liberatore put together a tractor day at Camden High School for the last day of school, sending texts and posting on social media. More than a dozen answered the call. "It was kinda fun to hold up traffic," said Dalton.

American Pride

The line of tractors rolled down Main Street with kids at the wheel, cowboy boots on their feet, and American flags flying proudly. "Some cut off their jeans and shirt sleeves. We just wanted to have fun with it."

Tractor Day Tradition

Tractor Day isn't anything new in Camden. It just isn't something as popular as it once was. "It's been going on for a long time but has died out over the years as more farms have been sold," said Dalton. "There aren't as many farm kids anymore."

Farms Feed Families

The farm kids that remain were more than happy to take part, and not just to drive a tractor, but to remind people where food really comes from. "There are still farms around and farmers who put in so many hours every day to grow the food everyone eats."

Tractor Protest

This isn't the first tractor parade in Central New York. A New York farming community came together in a tractor protest to defend another farmer's rights.

The parade rolled down the main drag in Norwich to support high school student Braedon Baker after his tractor was impounded when he drove it to school.

The tractor drama caught the attention of Whistlin Diesel, a social media influencer with millions of followers, who offered to pay $500 to everyone who drove their tractor to school. And boy did they come.

Still On Time

The tractor protest in Norwich also caught the attention of kids in Camden. "We just laughed about it and I think more kids came out this year because of it," said Dalton.

Tractor Day was a huge success in Camden. "Everybody loved it and yes, we made it to class on time."

