Tractor Trailer Driver Injured in Two-Car Skaneateles Crash

One person is injured and authorities are still investigating a two-car crash in Onondaga County.

Troopers were called to the intersection of East Genesee Street/State Route 20 and Rickard Road/Route 259A in Skaneateles, New York at approximately 7:42am on Monday, August 22, 2022 for a report of a crash.

Rickard Road and Route 20 in Skaneateles, New York Photo via Google Maps (August 2022)

According to a written release from the New York State Police (NYSP), 22-year-old Manuel E. Lozano-Media of Syracuse was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Express van "north on Rickard Road and stopped at the intersection at East Genesee Street when he failed to yield right of way to a 2018 Western tractor-trailer," being driven by 44-year-old James M. Olin of Syracuse, who was driving west on East Genesee Street.

Rickard Road/ County Route 259A northbound Photo Credit: Google (image captured August 2019) (Note that the vehicle pictured was not involved in the crash cited in this post,) Photo via Google Maps (August 2022)

The NYSP says, "The tractor-trailer struck the rear passenger side of the van, causing the van to travel down a steep embankment and overturn."

Emergency responders says that Mr. Olin had to be extricated from the tractor trailer. He was brought to Upstate University Hospital with injuries that police say were non-life-threatening. Police say Lozano-Media did not report being physically injured in the crash.

No other vehicles are believed to have been involved.

Witnesses, drivers in the are with dashcam footage, and anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation should call police.

Police say that the investigation is continuing.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. As of this posting police have not indicated whether charges have been filed in this case. However, if charges are filed, regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

