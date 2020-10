State Police were able to use a drone to locate an autistic child in a heavily wooded area.

Sgt, David Olney of Troop D, who is an unmanned aerial system operator, was notified by State Police in Herkimer of an ongoing search for the child.

Sgt. Olney responded and after about 30 minutes searching with the drone, located the child.

Troopers were guided to the child’s location and we able to get to him safely.