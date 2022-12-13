Troopers Say High Speed May Have Contributed to Double Fatal Car Crash
An Upstate New York man and woman are dead following a one-car crash in the Town of Clay in Onondaga County on Friday night, according to the New York State Police.
Troopers say a vehicle being operated by 55-year-old Melissa Ann Brown of Penfield, was traveling south at a high rate of speed, when she failed to negotiate a curve in the road and exited the western shoulder of the highway. The vehicle then struck an earth embankment, crossed over Black Creek Road, struck a utility pole, overturned, and came to a rest in the yard at 10183 Black Creek Road, in Onondaga County, according to NYSP.
Troopers say Brown had to be extricated from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle, 52-year-old Jon T. Rich Jr. from Brewerton was transported to Upstate University Hospital with internal injuries. He was listed in stable condition, but later died from the injuries he sustained in the crash, police say.
Troopers say the investigation is continuing into the accident and no other details are currently available. Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Caughdenoy Road and Black Creek Road in the town of Clay. State Police were assisted at the scene by the Brewerton Fire Department.
[AUTHOR’S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. State Police are still investigating this accident. No additional information is available at this time.]
