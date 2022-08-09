Photographer Captures Dazzling Photo of Milky Way Over the Adirondacks

A photographer traded the stars of Broadway for the ones above the Adirondacks and the picture is stunning.

Steve Schaum was born and raised in the Bronx. He now lives in Yonkers but likes to visit the Adirondacks as much as he can. On one of his trips to Tupper Lake, Schaum captured the Milky Way in a magnificent viral photo.

Schaum started taking pictures as just a hobby almost 8 years ago, capturing mostly landscapes. "While it’s still mostly a hobby today, I do photograph about 7-10 weddings a year, and some portrait sessions. "

Credit - Steve Schaum Credit - Steve Schaum loading...

Tupper Lake Milky Way

Tupper Lake has been a place Schaum and his family have been coming to for almost 40 years. "My father first started visiting Tupper Lake in about 1960. He had family in the area and it’s been a place for a few generations of our family to live or visit."

It's not just family and friends that draw Schaum to Tupper Lake. It's the beauty of Mother Nature too. "It has some of the darkest skies in the northeast section of the country. You can see so many more stars than you can downstate."

Those dark skies allowed Schaum to capture a dazzling photo of the Milky Way. "I pulled over, turned the car off, looked up, and pulled out the tripod to set the camera up. I continued to shoot for about 40 minutes."

Credit - Steve Schaum Credit - Steve Schaum loading...

Capture This

Schaum has spent the last several years expanding his portfolio and although he enjoys all genres of photography it's nighttime photography and the long exposure Schaum likes best. "Getting the tripod out, setting up the camera, getting out the remote trigger, and snapping that 13-second or 120-second long photo."

Credit - Steve Schaum Credit - Steve Schaum loading...

Capturing Beauty of New York State

From Letchworth Falls to the New York City skyline, Schaum has captured the best Mother Nature has to offer in the Empire State. With the Perseids, one of the best and brightest meteor showers of the year, expected to fill the skies on August 11 and 12, Schaum may want to take a trip back to Tupper Lake.

Take a look at Schaum's beautiful work below or on his website.

Bronx Photographer Captures Magnificent Milky Way in Adirondacks A photographer from the Bronx who often makes it up to the Adirondacks, captured a magnificent photo of the Milky Way that has gone viral.

Photographer Captures Stunning Northern Lights In Old Forge It's not really common to see northern lights in Central New York, but photographer Kurt Gardner captured the beautiful conformation of them near Old Forge.