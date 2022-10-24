You’ll Want To Take A Turkey Run Before Thanksgiving In Upstate New York

If you wanted to run a "Turkey Trot" style run, but don't want to sacrifice the actual day of Thanksgiving, this race in Cooperstown is for you.

There's plenty of Thanksgiving Turkey Trots but very few pre-Turkey Day race events. Let's be real for a minute- Who wants to run on actual Thanksgiving Day? You want to cook, stuff your face, and the last thing you might want on your mind is exercising. I'm sure that's not everyone, but maybe this falls into your world. Wouldn't it be nice to do a turkey style run before Thanksgiving? Take the trip to Cooperstown. The baseball capital of the world has your back.

The 3rd Annual Turkey Chase 5K will take place in Cooperstown on Saturday November 19th starting at 8:30AM. Again, this event is before Thanksgiving. The race itself benefits Ainsley's Angels.

There will be plenty of great prizes up for grabs too. One of them includes a fresh turkey for you to enjoy for Thanksgiving. Prizes are for top finishers and there will be age group awards too. The race promises to provide fun swag including a custom shirt and finisher medal.

The cost to participate currently is $37.50. Price does increase after Halloween. You can find the pricing online, and how to register, online here. The race does offer a virtual option as well, so you can race on your own time.

So if you want to still enjoy your mashed potatoes, stuffing, and turkey, you can still take part in this place before Thanksgiving. That way, on the actual Thursday you aren't rushing around at all.

