Turning Stone Casino Holds Grand Opening For Sports Lounge

The Turning Stone Casino held a grand opening ceremony on Thursday for the resort's latest addition.

"The Lounge with Caesars Sports" will allow visitors to place their bets while watching sporting events.

The lounge features state-of-the-art odds boards, ticket windows, full-service bars and VIP areas and a 500 square-foot curved LED screen, visible from three sides.

Joel Barkin, VP of Communications for the Oneida Indian Nation, says there were over two dozen local contractors who worked on the project.

The lounge will have 60 employees and is located at the resort's main entrance.

"The Lounge with Caesars Sports" is expected to open at Oneida Indian Nation’s Yellow Brick Road Casino later this summer in time for the NFL regular season.

New York is the ninth state to permit and regulate sports betting after the state's Gaming Commission approved regulations earlier this year.