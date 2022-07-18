TV Storm Chaser Hunts Down Tornado in Upstate NY! What did he See?

TV Storm Chaser Hunts Down Tornado in Upstate NY! Watch the video below...

Reed Timmer, an American meteorologist known for his work on the Discovery Channel reality television series Storm Chasers, started his hours-long journey through New York on Monday in Albany. Timmer was in Upstate NY hoping to produce a viral video from the storm that meteorologists said could cause heavy rain, flooding, strong winds, down power lines - and even a tornado.

Photo: YouTube Reed Timmer - Storm Chaser loading...

For 5 seasons, 2007-2012, Timmer was the star of the Discovery Channel's popular TV show Storm Chasers in which several teams of storm chasers attempted to intercept tornadoes.

While it's been a decade since Storm Chasers was a hit on TV, Reed hasn't stopped making the kind of content extreme weather enthusiasts crave - as his YouTube Channel has 575K subscribers and some of his tornado vids have over a million views.

He's the guy who goes into the storm when the rest of us are seeing our lives flash before our eyes while simultaneously crapping our pants.

On Monday, Timmer fired up the Live Stream on his YouTube channel in hopes of cashing in on his next piece of viral content, and with his phone in hand, he tracked the storm using various apps.

Fully prepared to make stops south of Albany - and perhaps into Connecticut and Massachusetts - Timmer took a quick timeout at a local Stewart's to fuel up on Gatorade before he headed downstate hoping to catch a twister.

At the time we published this article, Timmer's Live Stream was at over 7 hours long, with some of the most dramatic footage coming at around the 5:45 mark when he encountered some extreme flooding in downstate New York.

Check out the rest of Reed Timmer's journey through Upstate NY on Monday in search of a tornado right here:

