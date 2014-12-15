Two Charged After Meth Labs Discovered In Rome

Two Madison County men are in custody after Rome Police discovered an alleged methamphetamine production operation.

Officers responded to a home on Floyd Avenue for a report of suspicious activity taking place in an attached shed.

Police say they found active methamphetamine one pot production method labs inside the shed.

20-year old Michael Sandford of Chittenango and 24-year old Vincent Bort of Canastota are charged with unlawful manufacturing of meth and criminal possession of a controlled substance.