Two Colleges North Of NYC Go Remote After Coronavirus Cases

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Two colleges north of New York City are holding classes remotely, suspending in-person activities and barring visitors after detecting multiple cases of the coronavirus.

Iona College in Westchester County said it was moving classes online for two weeks starting Monday after identifying 58 cases.

The Catholic college said in an online posting that the uptick was among athletic teams and that the virus was transmitted through a “single, isolated event.”

Marist College in Poughkeepsie announced its initial lockdown Thursday after learning of coronavirus cases stemming from a weekend off-campus gathering.

On Sunday, the college extended lockdown restrictions until Tuesday.

