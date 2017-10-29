An early morning crash in Herkimer County has left two men with severe injuries.

According to New York State Police, Troopers responded to the scene on State Route 8 in the Town of Russia early Saturday morning.

An early investigation has indicated that 22-year-old Cody Johnson of Poland was driving a GMC pickup Truck when he crossed into the opposite lane, striking a Chevrolet pickup head-on driver by 22-year-old Austin Decker of Cold Brook.

As a result of the crash, Johnson suffered significant burns to his legs, arms and lower back. Decker sustained fractures and a laceration to his spleen and liver. Both men were airlifted to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. Both are listed in critical, but stable condition.