Two Men Airlifted After Two Pickup Trucks Collide
An early morning crash in Herkimer County has left two men with severe injuries.
According to New York State Police, Troopers responded to the scene on State Route 8 in the Town of Russia early Saturday morning.
An early investigation has indicated that 22-year-old Cody Johnson of Poland was driving a GMC pickup Truck when he crossed into the opposite lane, striking a Chevrolet pickup head-on driver by 22-year-old Austin Decker of Cold Brook.
As a result of the crash, Johnson suffered significant burns to his legs, arms and lower back. Decker sustained fractures and a laceration to his spleen and liver. Both men were airlifted to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. Both are listed in critical, but stable condition.
This accident remains under investigation.