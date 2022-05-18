Two Million Dollar Dream Home For Sale In West Falls

West Falls, NY could be the ideal location to raise a family in Western New York and if you have the money and want a spectacular home, this is it!

Take a look at 7956 Ellicott Road in West Falls! It is just outside of one of the most popular towns and villages in the area. East Aurora could be the hottest and best real estate market in the 716! This house/mansion has enough space and land where you may never have to leave! Set on just under 20 acres, it is ideal for those who love to be outdoors and live in luxury. And, it may have the best spiral staircase that you have ever seen.

The gorgeous spiral staircase leads to the open, second floor den/living room, and two additional bedrooms and full bath. At the top of the staircase is a unique observatory offering 360-degree views of the surrounding landscape, woods and pond. A large enthusiast’s garage, convenient, oversized mudroom, laundry and back hall round out the interior amenities.

2 Million Dollar Home In West Falls

My father grew up in West Falls and it has always had a special place in my heart. It has rolling hills, is convenient to just about everywhere and is among a great school district!

