Two Rome Elementary Schools Going Virtual Due to COVID-19

Two more area elementary schools are moving to remote learning Monday and Tuesday after COVID-19 infections continue to increase.

A letter was sent to the Rome School District Community from Superintendent Peter Blake Sunday night informing them of the change. The letter announced that both Bellamy and Staley Elementary Schools would be operating virtually Monday, November 9th and Tuesday, November 10th.

Blake apologized for the short notice, but he was informed throughout the weekend that several staff members from both buildings were placed on mandatory quarantine or are awaiting COVID-19 test results. Due to the lack of staff members remote learning is the only logical option, according to Blake.

Blake said in his letter,

Fortunately, the incident in question that has caused the quarantines did not occur on school property and thereis no evidence or reason for individuals who have been in either building to beconcerned at this point. We anticipate that this situation will improve before Thursday, allowing cohort B studentsto return on that day.

Blake concluded his letter by encouraging people to continue to practice good hand hygiene, mask usage and social distancing. The Superintendent is reminding families if any symptoms are exhibited to contact medical professionals. Blake wrote, "We appreciate your patience and flexibility while we work to protect the health, welfare and safety of our students and staff while complying with any government orders and guidance." Any questions can be directed to the school administration building.

It was also announced over the weekend that the Oriskany Central School District Elementary School is going virtual due to a positive COVID-19 test.