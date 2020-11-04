Two Teens Arrested After Pursuit In Stolen Vehicle

Two teens have been arrested and are facing several charges following a traffic pursuit by New York State Police.

Authorities say State Troopers assigned to Operation GIVE in Syracuse attempted to stop a 2006 Lincoln Zephyr on Election night at approximately 7:30 p.m. Officials say the vehicle refused to comply and sped off.

Police say, after a vehicle pursuit across several city streets the vehicle eventually came to rest after it was rendered inoperable due to the front tire disengaging. After a brief foot pursuit, Troopers say the two individuals were taken into custody. The vehicle was stolen from the City of Syracuse and the license plates were taken from another stolen vehicle, according to authorities.

New York State Police say that the two individuals arrested were the 17-year-old driver and a 14-year-old passenger.

The 17-year-old driver of the vehicle is facing the following charges.

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3 rd degree (D-felony)

degree (D-felony) Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 5 th degree (A-misd)

degree (A-misd) Fleeing a Police Officer in a motor vehicle 3 rd degree (A-misd)

degree (A-misd) Resisting Arrest (A-misd)

Reckless Driving (an unclassified misdemeanor)

8 vehicle & traffic violations

The 14-year-old passenger is facing the following charges.

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3 rd degree

degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 5th degree (A-misd)

Resisting Arrest (A-misd)

State Police want to thank the Syracuse Police Department for their assistance in the pursuit and investigation. Due to the ages of the suspects their identities will not be released.