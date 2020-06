A Utica woman has been arrested after allegedly stabbing two women during an altercation on the 1500 block of Oneida Street in Utica.

Utica Police say it happened at around 10:15 Sunday night.

Police charged 24-year old Ashley Pierce with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

One of the victims suffered injuries to her shoulder, bicep and hand and the other woman to her hip.

There were both taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries.