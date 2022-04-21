One of only 28 drive-in theaters left in the state will stay open in Central New York.

The Unadilla Drive-In has new owners after going on the market in March. "We are excited to announce we have officially signed an agreement with the new owners," the previous owners shared on social media.

New Owners

Unadilla Drive-In is the last of Otsego County's three Drive-in Movie Theatres. It has been owned and operated by the Wilson family for the past 27 years, who were ready to move on.

Although we have thoroughly enjoyed our time serving our community, we are ready to pass the torch.

The torch has been passed to Jason & Julie Miller and their family, who will take over the Unadilla Drive-In when it opens in May for the 2022 Summer season.

We want to thank you for all your support over the years. It has been a blessing to have shared this experience with you and our Drive-In Family, and it is our hope that the Miller Family will receive your continued support.

First Opened

The first movie played on the outdoor Unadilla Drive-In screen in 1956 for about 400 cars. The single-screen was replaced in 2012. There's also a new digital projector and the snack bar has been upgraded.

Only Theater in CNY

Unadilla Drive-In is one of only 28 theaters left in New York, the most of any state in the country, and the only one in Central New York. It's nice to know the summer tradition will continue under the stars this summer with the new owners.

