UPD: Man Drives Stolen Maserati 100 MPH Through Utica Streets

What started as a simple interaction with Utica Police took a major turn after cops say they were led on a high-speed chase through city streets by a man driving over 100 mph in a stolen Maserati.

Alexander Walker, 24, of Utica faces more than 40 vehicle and traffic tickets, along with charges of fleeing an officer, reckless driving and obstructing governmental administration.

Officers say they observed two vehicles parked in a 'No Parking Zone' in the area of Oneida Square around 6:00 Sunday evening. When officers asked the drivers of the vehicles to move them, they complied, but say one of the vehicles made contact with the other vehicle as they were being moved, police said.

When the officers asked for identification to write a police report, the driver of a black Maserati, Walker, allegedly took off leading police on a chase. That pursuit included a police vehicle getting smashed by Walker, who officers say struck the police car with his vehicle after briefly spinning out. The pursuit continued but was soon called off for safety reasons as officers estimated the Maserati they were chasing was topping speeds of 100 mph, according to UPD.

Soon after, UPD was called by a concerned citizen who said a man had approached him in his yard and was offering money to help the man hide from police. Officers arrived soon after and say they found Walker trying to hide in another nearby backyard in the area of Lincoln Ave.

Utica Police say the Maserati had been stolen from the Poughkeepsie, NY area, and that Walker was wanted on outstanding warrants from 'various' jurisdictions.

Additional charges are pending, police said.

-------------------------------------------------------------