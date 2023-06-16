Update: NYS Trooper Shot During Routine Upstate Traffic Stop

A New York State Trooper is recovering after being shot during a routine traffic stop in Upstate New York on Friday morning.

Police say, Trooper Richard Albert was shot in the arm after pulling over a driver in an SUV for speeding on Interstate 88 in Duanesburg on Friday morning. Albert was treated and later released at a local hospital.

After discharging his gun, Trooper Albert retreated and began exchanging gunfire with the man, who then fled from the vehicle into a wooded area. Following an intense manhunt in the area around the highway, police discovered the man suffering from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The man, who has not yet been identified, was airlifted to Albany Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Troopers say the vehicle was traveling over 100 mph when it was initially apprehended. A passenger in the vehicle, who was uninjured, is currently in police custody.

Governor Kathy Hochul released a statement on Twitter on Friday stating that "every day, @nyspolice troopers put their safety on the line to protect us. One of our troopers was shot in the line of duty during a traffic stop today. Thankfully, he is expected to recover. My thoughts are with our trooper's family and loved ones."

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

