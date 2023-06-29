Upstate New York Judge Arrested on Felony Drug Charges

A town justice in Upstate new York has been arrested following a three-month investigation into felony drug charges.

34-year-old Mitchell Q. Soules Jr. of Little Falls was arrested by State Police on Wednesday and charged with

•Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree, class “B” felony

•Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, class “B” felony

•Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th degree, class “C” felony

Troopers say the arrest came following a three-month investigation conducted by the New York State Police Violent Gang & Narcotics Enforcement Team (VGNET) Utica Office.

Soules is the current town Justice for the town of Little Falls, located in Herkimer County near Utica. He was arraigned in the Town of German Flatts Court and due to bail reform, was released on his own recognizance.

Police say Soules is scheduled to appear back in the Town of German Flatts Court next month on July 18th.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

