Upstate NY Sheriff Joins Those Putting Substations In School

CLYMER, N.Y. (AP) — A rural western New York school is joining a growing number of schools that will house a law enforcement substation.

Chautauqua County Sheriff Joseph Gerace says his deputies will use their office at the Clymer Central School to do paperwork and interviews while maintaining a law enforcement presence at the school.

Gerace calls the arrangement a win-win for the district and deputies who gain a strategic location from which to work. The school, which has about 450 students, is 20 miles from the sheriff's office headquarters.