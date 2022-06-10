Upstate NY Twill be Getting Medieval on Thee this Weekend

If you're craving a little bit of medieval mayhem this weekend, thou shall check out the Renaissance Festival happening this weekend at Indian Ladder Farms in Altamont.

Indian Ladder Farms Facebook Indian Ladder Farms Facebook loading...

Interestingly enough, my nephew, Nick turned me on to this a few weeks ago, asking if we'd be bringing Master Brody (my son) to the event, and had he not informed me, I don't think I would have known.

But far be it from us to miss out on giant smoked turkey legs, a pub crawl, jousting, jugglers, magic, comedy, ax throwing, bow and arrows, and more this weekend at the New York Capital District Renaissance Festival, Saturday and Sunday, June 11th and 12th at Indian Ladder Farms in Altamont, NY.

On both days the event runs from 11 am -6 pm.

As it would turn out, my nephew Nick isn't just attending the event, he'll be dressed in character too, something that I wasn't too shocked to hear. He loves this stuff and "It immerses you a lot more, " he explained to me.

Indian Ladder Farms Facebook Indian Ladder Farms Facebook loading...

This two-day event features dozens of artisans, great food, fantastic performances, a pub crawl and of course the Queen’s Royal Joust! Set in the fields of Indian Ladder Farms against the backdrop of the bucolic Helderberg Escarpment, the New York Capital District Renaissance Festival is a summer-time must-do activity! - Indian Ladder Farms

For more information, a full list of performances, or to purchase tickets, thou may click here.

And until next time, I bid thee farewell!

.

$60M Castle with Moat and Rising Towers Just 90 Outside of New York This truly majestic castle with a moat and rising towers looks like something out of a Harry Potter movie and for $60M, it could be yours. This royal piece of real estate is just 90 minutes outside of New York, and you have to see it to believe it.