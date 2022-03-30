An Ilion man who was indicted after being accused of raping an elderly nursing home resident is in police custody more than a year and a half after the alleged incident occurred.

New Hartford Police say say they were called to an area rehabilitation facility investigate a possible sexual assault involving an elderly female nursing home resident back in August of 2020. The case was presented to an Oneida County Grand Jury, which decided to indict 44-year-old Steven Cross on a charge of Rape in the 1st degree, a class-B felony.

However, local authorities say they were unable to locate Cross for quite some time, both before and after the indictment. Cross was taken into custody on Tuesday by the U.S. Marshall's New York/New Jersey Regional Task Force who had tracked him down in the Buffalo area, police said.

He's since been transported back to the area and was taken to the Oneida County Jail.

In their report, police did not identify Cross as an employee of the rehab center, only saying he had 'access to the facility.'

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: All persons mentioned above suspected of wrongdoing or charged in any cases are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.]

