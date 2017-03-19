US Sen. Bernie Sanders To Hold Town Meetings Across Vermont

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) — Vermont's independent U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is going to be holding a series of town meetings across the state.

The first two meetings will be held Thursday in St. Johnsbury.

Sanders, who unsuccessfully sought the Democratic presidential nomination last year, is expected to focus his meetings on attempts by Republicans in Congress to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

He will also talk about veterans' issues while meeting with administrators and staff at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in White River Junction, announce funding in Brattleboro for an economic development project and hold a meeting in Springfield.