US Started Inquiry Into Cuomo Sexual Harassment Claims
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York officials have disclosed that the U.S. Department of Justice began a civil inquiry in August into sexual harassment claims made against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
The exact nature of the inquiry made public Thursday, and its current status was unclear.
The office of Gov. Kathy Hochul said it hired a law firm in October to handle "matters relating to ongoing investigations,” and that one of those matters was an investigation by the Justice Department’s civil rights division.
Cuomo has denied sexually harassing anyone.
Here Are The 23 Funniest Governor Andrew Cuomo Memes on the Internet
On Tuesday, August 10 Governor Andrew Cuomo gave his two week notice to the people of New York. He announced that in light of sexual harassment allegations and a scathing report on the topic from New York Attorney General Letitia James, he would be resigning effective Tuesday, August 24.
From the moment those words were uttered from his mouth, the memes began to fly. We were there to catch them.