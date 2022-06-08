Utica New York’s Boilermaker Race Needs Your Help Naming A Guide Dog

The Boilermaker Road Race here in Utica New York needs your help. Your help is a pretty easy task too.

The Boilermaker Road Race has announced on Facebook that they have been able to sponsor a guide dog through Freedom Guide Dogs. For those that don't know, Freedom Guide Dogs breeds, raises, trains and places successful working guide dogs with the blind and visually impaired.

Here's where your help is needed:

This little guy will be trained in no time, but right now he needs a name! Which of these names is your favorite?

Here's the names to consider:

- Baker (Boiler + Maker!)

- Strider

- Miles

You can comment on their Facebook page to cast your vote. The Boilermaker will announce the winning name over the weekend of June 11th and June 12th.

The Boilermaker Walk Is Back

The Boilermaker Walk is back for this year. It will be the first Boilermaker walk in five years. The walk will take place on Saturday, July 9 at Utica’s Proctor Park from 8:00 to noon.

The 3-mile course will take you through TR Proctor Park and the longer 4-mile course continues on and takes your through FT Proctor Park. Each participant will receive a commemorative finisher's pin.

Registration for the walk is $8 and is now open at boilermaker.com. The 45th running of the Boilermaker will take place on Sunday, July 10.

Saranac Thursday Returning For 2022 In Utica New York

One of Central New York's summertime traditions is back. Saranac Thursdays will return to downtown Utica New York after taking a break 2020, and 2021. You can read the full scoop online here.

