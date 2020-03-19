Utica College Expert To Appear On ‘Forensic Files’

A Utica College expert will be appearing on National TV this weekend.

Anthony Martino, Director of Utica College’s Northeast Cybersecurity and Forensics Center, will be on HLN’s “Forensic Files” show.

He’ll shed light on how forensic evidence played a key role in the trial of Kaitlyn Conley, who was convicted in 2017 of murdering chiropractor Mary Yoder.

Martino will show how digital evidence can be retrieved and examined, and what evidence was presented to the District Attorney’s Office in the Conley trial.

The episode will air Sunday night at 10:00 on Headline News.