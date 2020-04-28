Utica College To Offer Online Summer Courses

Utica College will be offering online courses this summer to give students the chance to get a jump on the fall semester.

The courses are $200 each, plus fees, for students currently enrolled at UC and $295 per credit hour plus fees for those not enrolled at the college.

“We know that the pandemic has disrupted the lives of students and families,” said Jeffery Gates, senior vice president of students affairs and enrollment management. “And we want to give students every opportunity to complete their degree requirements on time or early.”

Eighteen majors – including criminal justice, cybersecurity, nursing and physical therapy – will be offering courses.

For more information or to register, visit the college’s website.