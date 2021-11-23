Utica Comets Assist Rescue Mission Of Utica With Turkey Delivery

The Utica Comets, who are off to an AHL record 13-0 start, took some time off on Tuesday to deliver turkeys to the Rescue Mission of Utica.

The annual turkey delivery is in its eighth year.

The Utica Junior Comets helped hand out the turkeys. The Rescue Mission will be serving Thanksgiving dinner to the community in “To-Go” containers at the Food Service Building on Rutger Street from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM on Thursday.

Dinners will be delivered to the homebound by 1:00 on Thanksgiving Day.

