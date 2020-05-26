Utica Man Accused Of Injuring Child In His Care

Oneida County Sheriff's Office

A Utica man has been arrested after a report of a child being injured while in his care.

Investigators with the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center say the incident happened in April.

They say a two-week old child was taken to the hospital by his mother after the child had suffered bruises and swelling to the face and was also bleeding from the mouth.

The child was treated and released.

21-year old Than Win was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Authorities say during the initial investigation, there was not enough evidence to sustain any criminal charges.

The say it was later found that Win was taking care of his child and while in his care the child allegedly sustained the facial injuries.

An order of protection has been requested on behalf of the child.