Utica Man Accused Of Slashing Roommate During Argument
Utica Police have made an arrest in a weekend stabbing.
Officers were called to Jewett Place on Saturday morning regarding a stabbing.
Police say the victim and his roommate got into an argument and 20-year old Brendan Klotz allegedly grabbed a knife and slashed his roommate on both arms, causing significant lacerations.
Klotz was charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.
The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.
