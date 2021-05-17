Utica Man Accused Of Slashing Roommate During Argument

Utica Police have made an arrest in a weekend stabbing.

Officers were called to Jewett Place on Saturday morning regarding a stabbing.

Police say the victim and his roommate got into an argument and 20-year old Brendan Klotz allegedly grabbed a knife and slashed his roommate on both arms, causing significant lacerations.

Klotz was charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

