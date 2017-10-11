Utica Man Arrested Following Robbery Investigation

A Utica man is facing several charges following a larceny at the Wal Mart in Consumer Square.

New Hartford Police say 30-year old Alen Pajazetovic allegedly stole 30 cartons of cigarettes from the store valued at over $2,900.

Police say a female employee who confronted Pajazetovic fell to the floor after a brief struggle and Pajazetovic fled the store with the stolen cigarettes.

He was later identified as a suspect with the help of the public and was arrested.