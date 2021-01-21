Utica Man Arrested On Weapons Charges
A Utica man was arrested on weapon and drug charges after allegedly pointing a handgun at another individual during a dispute near Mary and Bacon Streets.
Utica Police were able to locate the vehicle the man was driving on Jefferson Avenue near Bleecker Street.
Officers saw a handgun on the rear seat of the vehicle and both occupants were taken into custody.
37-year old Donald Freeman was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.
Freeman was also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance after allegedly being found in possession of crack cocaine.
