Utica Man Arrested On Weapons Charges

A Utica man was arrested on weapon and drug charges after allegedly pointing a handgun at another individual during a dispute near Mary and Bacon Streets.

Utica Police were able to locate the vehicle the man was driving on Jefferson Avenue near Bleecker Street.

Officers saw a handgun on the rear seat of the vehicle and both occupants were taken into custody.

37-year old Donald Freeman was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.

Freeman was also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance after allegedly being found in possession of crack cocaine.