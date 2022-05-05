Utica Man Charged With Biting Three UPD Officers

A Utica man is facing charges after allegedly biting three Utica Police officers.

Officers went to 700 Lansing Street just after 7:00 on Wednesday night to arrest 25-year-old Akins White relative to assault charges stemming from an incident that happened earlier in the day.

As officers attempted to take White into custody, he began to actively and aggressively resist his arrest.

Police say he then began to attack the officers and refused all directives to comply with the arrest.

As the altercation continued, police say White bit three officers, puncturing the skin on each.

A taser had to be deployed and the officers were able to successfully handcuff White

However, White continued to refuse to comply with them and physically fought with them until he was placed into a patrol car.

After being transported to the Utica Police Department, all three officers sought medical treatment at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.

Following their care, the officers were placed out of work for a period of time due to the injuries they suffered.

White is facing the following charges:

Assault in the third degree (initial incident)

Harassment in the second degree

Resisting Arrest

Three counts of Assault in the second degree (to the officers)

NYS Parole Violation Warrant

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. ]

