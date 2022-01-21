Utica Man Charged With Grand Larceny In Theft From Lowe’s
A Utica man is facing charges for allegedly stealing spools of wiring from the Lowe’s store on Horatio Street in Utica.
Utica Police say 21-year-old Alex Dobson was one of two individuals who walked into the store on January 11 and took numerous spools of wiring from the store valued at $2,900.
Police say through an investigation, the identity of one of the parties was learned and a BOLO (be on the lookout) was sent via the Mohawk Valley Crime Analysis Center.
Dobson was taken into custody on Thursday at a home on Shepherd Place in Utica following a vehicle pursuit by Yorkville Police.
He was found hiding in the attic and was taken into custody without incident after some conversations.
Dobson is charged with grand larceny and criminal possession of a controlled substance after he was allegedly found in possession of drugs.
Yorkville Police will likely be filing their own charges relative to the pursuit.
Utica Police are thanking the Yorkville Police Department for their assistance in the investigation.
They say is also further highlights the value and need for all the work the Mohawk Valley Crime Analysis Center performs on a daily basis.
The Mohawk Valley Crime Analysis Center is part of a network of 10 real-time crime analysis centers supported by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice.
Launched in January 2017, the MVCAC is housed at the Utica Police Department and features a video wall that displaces city surveillance camera feeds and real-time crime data.
The MVCAC serves law enforcement agencies in Oneida, Herkimer and Lewis Counties.
[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information from the Utica Police Department. All arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.]