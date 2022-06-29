Utica Man Facing Charges After Stabbing Incident

A Utica man is facing charges following a stabbing on the 800 block of Mohawk Street.

Utica Police were called to St. Elizabeth Medical Center regarding a walk-in stabbing victim.

The victim told officers he was stabbed by a man he knew after the man approached him and began an argument with him.

Police say during the argument, the suspect allegedly pulled a pocket knife and stabbed the victim in the stomach before fleeing.

After reviewing surveillance video and speaking with several witnesses, police arrested 35-year-old Ray Colon-Ortiz and charged him with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police says Colon-Ortiz is a New York State parolee.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Rome Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

