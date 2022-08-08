Utica Man in ‘Serious’ Condition After Assault at Union Station

A man is in critical condition with serious injuries following an attack in Utica, New York

Officers from the Utica Police Department were called to Union Station/Boehlert Transportation Center, located at 321 Main Street in at approximately 6:30am on Sunday, August 7, 2022.

Suspect Photos Courtesy: Utica Police Department (August 2022)

Police say they found a man suffering and “bleeding heavily” when they arrived.

A review of video surveillance footage showed that the victim, according to police, “had been assaulted by three unknown parties, who fled in [a] dark-colored vehicle.”

Photo Courtesy: Utica Police Department (August 2022)

Assisting the UPD’s Criminal Investigations Division and Major Crimes Unit are deputies with the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo Courtesy: Utica Police Department (August 2022)

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects or vehicle, or with knowledge that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police at: (315) 223.3510.

No other injuries were reported.

Photos and Graphic Courtesy: Utica Police Department (August 2022)

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

