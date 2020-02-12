Utica Man Sentenced On Child Porn Charges

A Utica man has been sentenced to five years in prison for receiving and possessing child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says as part of his guilty plea, 57-year old James Caruso admitted that he purchased and received images and videos of child porn from a foreign website.

Officials say a search of Caruso’s laptop found that he possessed 131 videos and 32 images depicting child pornography.

U.S. District Judge David Hurd also imposed a ten-year term of supervised release and Caruso will have to register as a sex offender.