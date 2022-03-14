A Utica man faces several charges following an alleged domestic violence incident.

The Utica Police Department says 31-year-old Nathan Davis of Utica came to the police station to turn himself in to police on Friday, March 11, 2022 after they were not able to locate him the prior evening.

Police say they were called to a home on the 1400 block of Oneida Street for a reported argument on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

When they arrived they spoke with the victim who said that she and her boyfriend had an argument. It escalated and the suspect, identified as Davis, became more physical and violent.

During her interview with police, the victim stated that the suspect grabbed her during the argument around her "throat and began to choke her until she lost consciousness." She said that when she became alert she heard her children crying in the other room. She tried to call 911 emergency services and asserted that, while she was calling, Davis grabbed her telephone and stopped her from informing the dispatch center what was happening.

The victim said that she was able to get out of the apartment an call 911 with help from a neighbor. Her children were able to join her later, unharmed.

Police tried to find Davis and could not. When Davis turned himself in the following day he was charged with the following:

Strangulation in the 2nd Degree

Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree (preventing an emergency call)

Assault in the 3rd Degree

Endangering the Welfare of a Child (two counts)

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based on information received from the Utica Police Department. All suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

