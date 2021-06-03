I remember Brianna Kiesel from elementary school at Watson Williams in Utica. Kiesel grew up, played varsity at Proctor and after graduation was off to bigger and better things. She eventually ended up playing in the WNBA. Now, she's making a return to her former university where she's been hired to coach the team she once played for.

The University of Pittsburgh announced on Wednesday that they had hired the former point guard onto their coaching staff. During her tenure as a player at Pitt she had 1,938 points and 433 assists, where she ranks 5th all-time for both categories in women's basketball history at the university. She also holds the record for most minutes played as a Panther. She also earned her name etched forever on Varsity Walk.

Not only did Kiesel have an incredible college career, she also was drafted and played in the WNBA. She and Shavante Zellous were the only two Panthers ever drafted to play professionally. During her time as a pro athlete she played for three different teams including Tulsa Shock, Dallas Wings and Atlanta Dream. It is not shocking that a Central New York native has gone out and done big things in the world of sports. Look at names like Will Smith or Rob Esche.

Kiesel said in a statement released by the University of Pittsburgh,

I am so honored to be joining the women's basketball coaching staff at the University of Pittsburgh. I had such an amazing playing career here and I am forever grateful for the opportunity to make my return as an assistant coach. Everyone at Pitt has been my second family since the moment I stepped foot on campus for my official visit. This has been my dream job ever since graduating in 2015 and I'm ready to pass on the knowledge I've gained from the WNBA and international play to the up-and-coming student-athletes at Pitt. I can't wait to continue to bleed that Pittsburgh blue and gold.

Congratulations to a native daughter this area should be incredibly proud of. Brianna Kiesel we know you will continue to do amazing things in the world of basketball. Go Panthers!

