Utica Offers Assistance To Renters And Homeowners

The City of Utica is offering financial assistance to renters and homeowners effected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City’s rent relief program provides income-eligible persons and families with the payment of up to three months of rent, including back rent.

All rent will be paid directly to landlords.

Assistance is also available for homeowners in Utica who have had difficulty making mortgage payments due to the pandemic.

Funding was made available through the federal CARES Act.

“There is no segment of our society that this pandemic has not impacted in some way. Our neighborhoods and families are the backbone of this community and every effort must be made to assist tenants, landlords and homeowners that have been impacted as a result of the coronavirus. I commend our federal representatives for securing these funds for our community as it will provide needed relief to our residents," said Mayor Robert Palmieri.

Applications can be submitted through the Home Ownership Center’s website.

Applications will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis and will be available starting July 27th.