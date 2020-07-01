Utica Parks And Playgrounds To Open On Monday

Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri says starting on Monday, City parks and playgrounds will be open Monday to Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The parks include Addison Miller, Pixley, Wankel Park, Proctor Park, Quinn Park, Seymour, O’Connor’s Park and Roscoe Conkling.

Palmieri says individuals who use the parks must observe guidelines outlined by the New York State Department of Health.

That includes social distancing and wearing a mask.

Meanwhile, the John Mott Tennis Courts on the Parkway have received a grant from the United States Tennis Association to help offset some of the tennis-related expenses associated with re-opening the courts.