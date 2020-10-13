Utica Police Arrest Three In Quality Of Life Detail

Utica Police recently conducted the second part of a two-part prostitution-quality of life detail.

The areas of focus were Rutger Street between Genessee and Mohawk Streets and South Street between Genesee and Mohawk.

Police say those areas are known for a high level of prostitution related activity.

The say the details were the result of numerous complaints regarding prostitution activities.

65-year old Jaime Alvarez of Utica, 35-year old Raul Gonzalez of Utica and 45-year old Gustavo Tamay of Ossining, New York were arrested and charged with patronizing a prostitute.

.