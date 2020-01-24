Utica Police Continue To Investigate 2019 Homicide

Utica Police are continuing to investigate the November 22nd shooting death of Todd Rodgers and are once again asking for the public’s help.

Rodgers was found inside his vehicle with gunshot wounds on the 100 block of James Street.

Anyone with knowledge of the incident is asked to call the UPD’s Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 223-3510 or submit information to Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.

Utica Police are thanking the residents who have already come forward and provided critical tips and information.