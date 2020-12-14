Utica Police Investigate City Street Homicide [UPDATE]

Updated 12/14 4:40 p.m.- Utica Police have identified the victim as 17-year old Jahzeir Jackson of Utica.

Utica Police are investigating the city’s latest homicide.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of City Street at around midnight.

They found a man laying in the road suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the UPD at (315) 223- 3556 or submit an anonymous tip at Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.com.