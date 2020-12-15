Utica Police Investigate Mary Street Shooting

Utica Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night on the 1300 block of Mary Street.

Police were called to St. Elizabeth Hospital just after 8:30 regarding a walk-in gunshot victim.

They say a woman was suffering from a gunshot wound to the mid-back area.

The woman is in stable condition.

It was learned that the woman was seated in a vehicle when she was struck by gunfire.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Utica Police at (315) 223-3556, are submit an anonymous tip at Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.com.