Utica Police Investigate Shooting On Mary Street

Utica Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning on the 900 block of Mary Street.

Police say a woman was found lying near the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

She was taken to a local hospital and then sent to a Syracuse hospital for further treatment.

There’s no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the UPD at (315) 223-3556 or submit an anonymous online tip at Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.com.